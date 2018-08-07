Family of missing French woman arrives in Japan

TOCHIGI (TR) – Three members of the family of a French woman who went missing in Nikko City late last month have arrived in Japan to assist in locating her, reports TBS News (Aug. 6.)

Tiphaine Veron, 36, has not been seen after she departed a lodge on July 29 to go trekking. “I think that my sister is alive somewhere,” said her younger sister Sibylle a press conference on Monday. “I want you to do your best in finding her.”

According to Tochigi Prefectural Police, Veron arrived in Japan as a tourist on July 27. The following day, she checked into the lodge in the Takumicho area of Nikko for a two-night stay.

Traveling alone, Veron departed the lodge after breakfast at around 10:00 a.m. on July 29. According to the male manager of the lodge, she was carrying a shoulder bag. He did not see her again, police said.

On that day, heavy rainfall from Typhoon Jongdari caused rivers to swell in central Japan.

At around 11:00 a.m. the following morning, the manager alerted police. A search of her room revealed her passport and luggage. Her mobile telephone is not turned on, police said.

A note left in the room included a list of sightseeing locations in the area, including the World Heritage site Toshogu Shrine, police said.

On Sunday, police publicly released images showing Veron. With a medium build, she stands about 165 centimeters tall and has short brown hair. She also suffers from an undisclosed disease that requires her to take medication to prevent her from fainting.

In addition to Nikko, her schedule includes visits to Tohoku and Kyoto through to the middle of August, police said.

“She likes Japan very much”

Police are treating the case as the result of foul play or an accident. Thus far, there have been no reports from witnesses claiming to have seen Veron.

“She likes Japan very much,” continued her sister. “I want her to be be found before the weather gets worse.”

Persons with information on the case are advised to contact the Nikko Police Station at 0288-53-0110.