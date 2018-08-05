French woman goes missing in Nikko

TOCHIGI (TR) – Tochigi Prefectural Police are searching for a French woman who went missing during a short stay in Nikko City last month, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (Aug. 5).

According to police, 36-year-old Tiphaine Veron arrived in Japan as a tourist on July 27. The following day, she checked into a lodge in the Takumicho area of Nikko for a two-night stay.

Traveling alone, Veron departed the lodge after breakfast at around 10:00 a.m. on July 29. According to the male manager of the lodge, she was carrying a shoulder bag. He did not see her again, police said.

At around 11:00 a.m. the following morning, the manager alerted police. A search of her room revealed her passport and luggage. Her mobile telephone is not turned on, police said.

With a medium build, Person stands about 165 centimeters tall. She has brown hair. In addition to Nikko, her schedule includes visits to Tohoku and Kyoto through to the middle of August, police said.

Police are treating the case as the result of foul play or an accident.

Persons with information on the case are advised to contact the Nikko Police Station at 0288-53-0110.