Coronavirus infections found at fourth hostess club in Adachi

TOKYO (TR) – Persons connected to a fourth hostess club in Adachi Ward have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the ward revealed on Monday.

According to the ward, a “cluster” of infections has emerged at Sound Stage Guest, a so-called “Philippine pub” located in the Takenotsuka area.

Over a three-day period beginning on July 19, five female employees, aged in their 30s and 40s, tested positive for the coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19.

Among their symptoms are fever and coughing. Two of the employees are asymptomatic, the ward said.

Another female employee, aged in her 50s, and a male customer, aged in his 80s, later tested positive.

Fourth club

The outbreak is the fourth in the area. Last week, Adachi Ward revealed that 22 persons connected to two other Philippine pubs (Socialista and Venus) in the same area of the ward had tested positive.

Several days later, the ward said another cluster had been found at a hostess club in Takenotsuka, where eight persons had tested positive.