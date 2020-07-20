Philippine pubs in Adachi source of 22 coronavirus infections

TOKYO (TR) – Twenty-two persons connected to two hostess clubs in Adachi Ward featuring Filipino women have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the ward revealed on Monday, reports TV Asahi (July 21).

According to the ward, a “cluster” of infections has emerged at the pubs Socialista and Venus, both of which are located in the Takenotsuka area.

On July 16, a female employee at Socialista, aged in her 40s, and two male and female employees at Venus, aged in their 30s and 40s, tested positive for the coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19. Among their symptoms are diarrhea, fever and coughing, the ward said.

On Monday, 12 employees at Socialista and 6 employees and one customer from Venus tested positive. Among these persons, more than half are asymptomatic.

“We would like to test persons who went to these two establishments,” a representative of the ward said.

Also on Monday, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government announced 188 new coronavirus cases in the metropolis. Over three straight days last week, the figure nearly reached 300.