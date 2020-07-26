Hostess club in Adachi source of 8 coronavirus infections

TOKYO (TR) – Eight persons connected to a hostess club in Adachi Ward have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the ward revealed on Saturday.

According to the ward, a “cluster” of infections has emerged at bar Koakuma, a so-called “snack” located in the Takenotsuka area.

On July 20, a female employee in her 50s tested positive for the coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19. Among her symptoms are a headache, fever and coughing, the ward said.

On July 23 and 24, seven male and female customers, aged in their 30s to 50s, also tested positive. One of these persons is asymptomatic.

Last week, Adachi Ward revealed that 22 persons connected to a pair of Philippine pubs in the ward had tested positive.

Also on Saturday, officials in Miyazaki Prefecture announced that 12 of the 19 new infections in the prefecture were connected to the snack Little.