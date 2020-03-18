Aichi: Man infected with coronavirus who visited bars to ‘spread it’ dies in hospital

AICHI (TR) – A man infected with the novel coronavirus who visited two bars in Gamagori City despite a request from a hospital to stay at home has died, reports the Chunichi Shimbun (Mar. 18).

The man, aged in his 50s, died in a hospital in the prefecture at around 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

The cause of death of the man, aged in 50s, was not revealed. However, he was said to have had a severe chronic illness before he became infected with with the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19, persons familiar with the matter said.

“I am going to spread the virus”

On the afternoon of March 4, medical personnel sent the man home after he was confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus.

He was to remain there until an appropriate medical institution was found for treatment. However, he decided to take a taxi to an izakaya bar. Before departing, he reportedly told a family member, “I am going to spread the virus.”

He then left the izakaya on foot for a Philippine pub, which is hostess-type establishment staffed with women. After doing karaoke, smoking and chatting with a hostess, he left a little over 30 minutes later.

The man, who showed no symptoms of the disease when visiting the establishments, was tested since both of his parents, with whom he lives, had been confirmed with the virus.

On March 12, a female staff member at the second bar was later confirmed as infected with the novel coronavirus on March 12.