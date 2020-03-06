Aichi: Man infected with coronavirus goes to bars ‘to spread’ it

AICHI (TR) – A man in his 50s in Gamagori City visited two bars after being confirmed as infected with the novel coronavirus, city officials said on Thursday.

At around 6:00 p.m. the day before, medical personnel sent the man home after he was confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus, which causes a disease known as COVID-19.

He was to remain at home until an appropriate medical institution was found for treatment. However, he decided to take a taxi to an izakaya bar, reports Fuji News Network (Mar. 6).

Before departing, he reportedly told a family member, “I am going to spread the virus.”

Afterward, he left the first establishment on foot for a pub staffed by women. At the second bar, he informed persons there, “I tested positive [for the coronavirus].”

Upon receiving the confession, a staff member alerted a local health center. Officers from the Gamagori Police Station, dressed in protective suits, arrived at the bar only to find that the man had already returned home by taxi.

“I can’t get this straight in my head,” a staff member was quoted. “I cannot express it in words since I only have anger.”

The man, who showed no symptoms of the virus, was tested since both of his parents, with whom he lives, had been confirmed with the virus.

Both establishments are undergoing sterilization, the city said. As well, staff members and customers are now undergoing examinations.

“Highly regrettable”

On Thursday, the man was sent to a medical institution. “It is highly regrettable that he did not remain home as instructed,” Gamagori mayor Toshiaki Suzuki said.

Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said that as of Friday morning the total number of cases of coronavirus had reached 1,057.

The figure includes 706 persons from the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked at Yokohama Port. As of Thursday, there were 57 cases in Aichi Prefecture.