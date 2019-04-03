Sony Music Artists drops Denki Groove’s Pierre Taki after indictment for alleged cocaine use

TOKYO (TR) – Sony Music Artists Inc. has cancelled the contract of musician Pierre Taki, one half of the synth-pop duo Denki Groove, after his indictment for alleged cocaine use, the company said on Tuesday.

On March 12, the Kanto Narcotics Control Department searched the Setagaya Ward residence of the 51-year-old Taki, whose real first name is Masanori. No drugs were found, but a subsequent analysis of the urine of the musician provided a positive result for cocaine.

Upon his arrest for violating the Narcotics Control Law, Taki admitted to the allegations. “I used cocaine at my residence and at other places I’ve rented in the capital,” the suspect was quoted by police. “I used [cocaine] to reduce stress.”

Prosecutors indicted Taki over the alleged use of cocaine on Tuesday.

In addition to announcing the cancellation of Taki’s contract on its web site that same day, Sony Music Artists also apologized to his fans. “From now, we will continue to correspond in good faith regarding this matter,” the message read.

Denki Groove formed in 1989. Taki also regularly appears in a number of dramas for public broadcaster NHK, including this year’s fictional series “Idaten,” which tells the story of two Japanese Olympic athletes from different eras.

Since Taki’s arrest, a number of entertainment companies have terminated projects involving the musician. As well, several Denki Groove performances have been cancelled.