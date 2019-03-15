Tokyo cops: Pierre Taki likely used cocaine during Denki Groove show in Osaka

TOKYO (TR) – In continuing the investigation into the alleged use of cocaine by actor and musician Pierre Taki, one half of the synth-pop duo Denki Groove, police have revealed that the suspect likely used the drug during a recent performance, reports Fuji News Network (Mar. 15).

On March 12, law enforcement searched the residence of the 51-year-old Taki in Setagaya Ward, Tokyo. Investigators did not find any cocaine, but a Korean won note that is believed to have been used to inhale the drug was discovered. A subsequent analysis of the urine of the musician provided a positive result for cocaine.

Taki, who was accused of violating the Narcotics Control Law, admits to the allegations, police said previously.

In the latest development, police said on Friday that they believe Taki used cocaine around the time he performed with Denki Groove at Zepp Osaka Bayside in Osaka City on March 11.

According to police, a positive test result for cocaine is possible for up to four days after use. Taki also performed with Denki Groove in Fukuoka City on March 8.

Cancelled projects

Denki Groove formed in 1989. Taki also regularly appears in a number of dramas for public broadcaster NHK, including this year’s fictional series “Idaten,” which tells the story of two Japanese Olympic athletes from different eras.

Since Taki’s arrest, a number of entertainment companies have cancelled projects involving the musician. Sony Music Labels Inc. is halting shipments of CDs and DVDs featuring Taki and Denki Groove.

As well, Disney is considering a replacement for Taki as the voice of the character Olaf for the Japanese language version of the upcoming animation “Frozen 2.” For its part, Sega Games Co. is stopping sales of its PS4 game “Judgment,” for which Taki serves as the voice of gangster Kyohei Hamura.

Denki Groove was scheduled to perform at Zepp Tokyo in Tokyo on Friday and Saturday. However, those performances have been cancelled.

Police are continuing the investigation, seeking to learn where Taki obtained the cocaine.