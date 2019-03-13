Denki Groove’s Pierre Taki accused of cocaine use

TOKYO (TR) – Actor and musician Pierre Taki, one half of the synth-pop duo Denki Groove, has been arrested over the alleged use of cocaine, reports Fuji News Network (Mar. 13).

On Tuesday, the Kanto Narcotics Control Department searched the Setagaya Ward residence of the 51-year-old Taki. No drugs were found, but a subsequent analysis of the urine of the musician provided a positive result for cocaine.

According to the bureau, Taki, whose real first name is Masanori, used cocaine at an unspecified location in the capital or nearby on the same day. The suspect, who has been accused of violating the Narcotics Control Law, admits to the allegations.

Denki Groove formed in 1989. The group’s last studio album, “Tropical Love,” peaked at the seventh spot on the Oricon album chart in 2017. The duo is popular in Germany, where it regularly appears at the electronic music festival Mayday.

Taki has also appeared in a number of dramas for public broadcaster NHK, including this year’s fictional series “Idaten,” which tells the story of two Japanese Olympic athletes from different eras.

During the raid of the residence, investigators seized Taki’s mobile telephone. Records on the telephone will be analyzed to determine how Taki obtained the cocaine.