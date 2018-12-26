 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Idol Kokona Yuzuki to make AV debut

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on December 26, 2018

TOKYO (TR) – Idol and comedian Kokona Yuzuki, 23, last week announced that she will be making her adult video (AV) debut next year.

In an update to her blog on December 21, Yuzuki said that her inaugural title will be released by label Idea Pocket in February of next year. She also said that she has chosen agency Prime Agency to represent her.

Yuzuki added that her regular activities would continue while she pursues a career in the AV trade.

Kokona Yuzuki
Kokona Yuzuki (YouTube)

In addition to appearing in erotic photograph collections, Yuzuki has worked as a comedian, voice actress and so-called “underground idol,” who are amateur performers at small venues in entertainment areas like Akihabara.

