Yamaguchi mayor apologizes over visit to Taiwan sex parlor

YAMAGUCHI (TR) – The mayor of Mine City has apologized over a visit to a sex business during an official visit to Taiwan earlier this month, an incident he says was not intentional, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (Nov. 30).

“I would like to apologize for what was a misunderstanding,” said Akira Nishioka at a press conference on Thursday.

Between November 2 and 5, Nishioka, 44, visited Taiwan on an inspection tour with eight other persons. On the night of November 4, a street tout in the city of Taipei brought Nishioka and two city councillors, aged 66 and 72, to a fuzoku, or adult entertainment, establishment,

“In appearing to be a karaoke parlor, nothing seemed out of the ordinary,” Nishioka said. He added, however, that the female employees then started taking off their clothes. “I didn’t touch anyone,” he assured.

The trio consumed one alcoholic drink each before leaving 20 minutes after entering.

“I did not engage in anything immoral, such as prostitution, but I am reflecting on the fact that suspicions were raised,” he said.

Nishioka that he does not plan to resign from his post.