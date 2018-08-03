Nagasaki sex business accused of employing 16-year-old girl

NAGASAKI (TR) – Nagasaki Prefectural Police have arrested the 30-year-old male manager of a “delivery health” sex business over the alleged employment of a 16-year-old girl he was previously accused of kidnapping, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Aug. 2).

On April 26, Kodai Uto, 30, allegedly dispatched the girl, a resident of Ibaraki Prefecture, to perform acts deemed obscene with a male customer at a hotel in Nagasaki City while knowing she was a minor.

Uto, who has been accused of violating the Child Welfare Act regarding obscene behavior, admits to the allegations, according to police.

Two days before, Uto abducted the girl from near her residence in the southern part of Ibaraki Prefecture. He then used an airplane and a vehicle to transport her to his residence in Nagasaki City, Nagasaki. He subsequently put her to work at the delivery health establishment.

At the end of March, Uto contacted the girl via a social networking service. “Wouldn’t you like to earn more than 20,000 yen per day giving aroma massages?” he inquired.

Two days after the girl arrived in Nagasaki, she wrote to her mother. “I’ve been deceived,” she wrote. “I want you to help me.” The woman then contacted police.

In June, Ibaraki Prefectural Police arrested Uto over the abduction of the girl.