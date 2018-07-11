Melo Imai: ‘I don’t want to overdo it in AV’

To this point, it has been quite a journey for snowboarder-turned-adult-video-star Melo Imai — and she is not slowing down, reports Shukan Post (Feb. 16-23).

The 33-year-old sat down with the weekly tabloid, which notes that she still maintains a voluptuous form, to discuss her future and touch upon her dark past.

As a snowboarder, Imai notched a number of achievements, including a victory at the 2004–05 FIS Snowboard World Cup. But, at the age of 18, she lost during qualifying in representing Japan in the 2006 Winter Olympics in Italy in the half-pipe event.

Life, however, was good. “Since I was earning the same as that of a president of a large corporation after the Olympics, I was playing around at host clubs on a regular basis, sometimes spending about 1 million yen in one night,” she remembers.

After retirement, Imai turned to work as a prostitute once the sponsorship money she saved had been exhausted. “I wanted to give congratulatory money at my friend’s wedding, so I worked for three days at a sex parlor,” she says.

AV debut for Muteki

In 2013, Imai made her first appearance in a nude photography collection. In May of last year, she made her adult video (AV) debut for label Muteki. “I want to return to the snowboard world in the future, so I don’t want to overdo it in AV,” she explains.

In keeping with that pledge, she took first place in the half-pipe at the 35th All Japan Snowboarding Championships two months before the release of her AV debut. “I am returning to competition in order to obtain an instructor’s license,” she says. “I practiced only four days before the championship last March and I won. So I think I showed that I have what it takes.”