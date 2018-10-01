Akiho Yoshizawa to retire from porn after 15-year career

TOKYO (TR) – Popular adult video starlet Akiho Yoshizawa has announced on her blog that she will retire from the industry after a 15-year career.

On Monday, Yoshizawa wrote that her activities in the trade will cease in March of next year. “I decided that this turning point will be a new start,” wrote the actress. “Since I only live once, I want to make a choice for myself.”

Yoshizawa made her AV debut for label Alice Japan in 2003. She subsequently made a name for herself in nymphomaniac, female pervert and SM roles.

In 2007, Yoshizawa made her debut for label S1. At the Sky PerfecTV! Adult Broadcasting Awards 2013, the actress took the Best Picture award.

In the same blog post, Yoshizawa said that she would appreciate support from her fans over the next six months. “Until my graduation, let’s look forward to an excessive amount of time together,” she wrote.