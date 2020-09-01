 Press "Enter" to skip to content

YouTuber in hot water after porn prank in Harajuku Station toilet

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on September 1, 2020

TOKYO (TR) – In March, East Japan Railway unveiled a renovated JR Harajuku Station, a venerable hub that has served commuters in Shibuya Ward for more than 100 years.

Three months later, a male YouTuber, 26, and an accomplice, 23, wanted to make sure the new structure was welcomed with a bang, so to speak, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Aug. 11).

At around 7:00 p.m. on June 25, the pair allegedly worked together to loudly broadcast the audio of an adult video production from inside a multi-purpose restroom at the station while a camera mounted on a tripod outside filmed passersby.

Upon being sent to prosecutors on suspicion of trespassing and violating a metropolitan public nuisance ordinance, both the YouTuber and his male accomplice admitted to the allegations.

“[We] were inspired by the Ken Watabe affair,” said the YouTuber in referring to the tabloid report from earlier this year about Watabe engaging in sex with his mistress inside a restroom in Roppongi.

A YouTuber played the audio track from an adult video production inside a toilet in JR Harajuku Station in June (Twitter)

He added that he did it to increase views on his YouTube channel.

“It was a video project in which we were to film the reactions of passersby when they hear the screams of ecstasy from a man and woman coming from the toilet,” the YouTuber added.

During the shoot, the YouTuber played the audio through his smartphone. Meanwhile, his accomplice monitored the camera.

However, a commuter reported the matter to a station staff member. The video was not posted to YouTube.

