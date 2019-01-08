Tokyo: Yakuza accused of using counterfeit currency

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a member of a criminal syndicate over the alleged use of counterfeit money last year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Jan. 8).

In August, Keita Yoshiwara, a 22-year-old member of the Sumiyoshi-kai, allegedly passed a counterfeit 10,000-yen note to a female clerk at a convenience store in Koto Ward to purchase one pack of cigarettes. He then pocketed the change, which exceeded 9,000 yen.

During questioning, Yoshiwara declined to comment on the allegations, police said.

Police suspect that the fake bill was produced on a printer and purchased from a Chinese national.

Police have found the same serial number on the fake bill on other phony notes passed in at least 50 other cases, including in Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa prefectures.

Last year, police another member of the Sumiyoshi-kai for the same crime.