Shiga: Yakuza not prosecuted over soapland burglary

SHIGA (TR) – Prosecutors last month announced the non-prosecution of six persons, including a member of a criminal syndicate, over the alleged theft of 150 million yen from a soapland bathhouse in Otsu City three years ago, reports the Kyoto Shimbun (May 7).

The suspects were Yoshinori Takama, a 34-year-old member of the Yamaguchi-gumi, Tomohiro Nishida, 41, of no known occupation, and four others.

The suspects were allied to have worked together to break into the office of soapland OGT Academy Z and steal a safe containing about 150 million yen in cash between 3:25 a.m. and 4:10 a.m. on August 28, 2017.

Upon the announcement of the arrests of the suspects January, police did not reveal whether they admitted to the allegations.

On May 7, prosecutors with the Otsu District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of the six suspects. “There was not enough evidence to prosecute,” the office said.

The soapland was closed at the time of the incident. Police suspected that the thieves entered the premises by smashing a glass window.

During an investigation of the scene, police found signs that the safe, weighing about 280 kilograms, was dragged from the scene. As well, security camera footage showed two suspicious vehicles leaving the area.