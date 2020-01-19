 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Shiga: Yakuza nabbed over soapland burglary

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on January 19, 2020

SHIGA (TR) – Shiga Prefectural Police last week announced the arrest of six persons, including a member of a criminal syndicate, over the theft of 150 million yen from a soapland bathhouse in Otsu City three years ago, reports NHK

The suspects are Yoshinori Takama, a 34-year-old member of the Yamaguchi-gumi, Tomohiro Nishida, 41, of no known occupation, and four others. The suspects are all acquainted.

According to police, the suspects worked together to break into the office of soapland OGT Academy Z and steal a safe containing about 150 million yen in cash between 3:25 a.m. and 4:10 a.m. on August 28, 2017.

Thieves robbed soapland OGT Academy Z in 2017 (NHK)

Police did not reveal whether the suspects admit to the allegations.

The soapland was closed at the time of the incident. Police suspect that the thieves entered the premises by smashing a glass window.

During an investigation of the scene, police found signs that the safe, weighing about 280 kilograms, was dragged from the scene. As well, security camera footage showed two suspicious vehicles leaving the area.

