Yakuza sought over Kabukicho shooting that left 1 dead

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are hunting for a member of the Sumiyoshi-kai organized crime group over a shooting in the Kabukicho red-light district earlier this week that left one person dead, reports TBS News (Jan. 24).

At around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, police responded to a distress call. Officers arriving at the scene found the victim inside a stairwell on the fourth floor.

The victim, who had received three shots to the upper body, was later confirmed dead at a hospital, police said previously.

In the latest development, police have identified the suspected shooter as 56-year-old Masaru Abe.

Following the shooting, the perpetrator fled by motorcycle. At the time, he was wearing a red hat and clothing, police said previously.

Police later found a motorcycle, helmet and red hat at an apartment building in the Okubo area, about 600 meters from the where the incident took place.

An examination of security camera footage by police showed a person believed to be Abe and the victim inside a room on the fifth floor before the incident. Police also found shell casings in that room.