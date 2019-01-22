Kabukicho: Yakuza suspected in shooting in karaoke parlor that leaves 1 dead

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are hunting for an organized crime member who shot and killed an acquaintance in the Kabukicho red-light district on Monday, reports NHK (Jan. 22).

At around 6:30 p.m., police received a report about “a person shot” in the parlor. Officers arriving at the scene found the victim lying face-down inside a stairwell on the fourth floor in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest.

The victim, who had received three shots to the upper body, was later confirmed dead at a hospital, police said.

According to police, the suspect is an organized crime member in his 50s or 60s. The victim is a current or former member of a Sumiyoshi-kai criminal syndicate.

Following the shooting, the perpetrator fled by motorcycle. At the time, he was wearing a red hat and clothing.

Police later found a motorcycle, helmet and red hat at an apartment building in the Okubo area, about 600 meters from the where the incident took place.

An examination of security camera footage by police showed the suspected shooter and the victim inside a room on the fifth floor before the incident. Police also found shell casings in that room.