Yakuza sought in izakaya shooting

TOKYO (TR) – Tochigi Prefectural Police are seeking a member of a criminal syndicate over a shooting at a restaurant in Tochigi City earlier this month that left a male customer seriously injured.

Police have placed Teruhiro Osawa, the 56-year-old boss of a gang affiliated with the Sumiyoshi-kai, on a nationwide wanted list on suspicion of attempted murder, reports NHK (July 29).

On Monday, police arrested Mitsuryo Komatsu, a 37-year-old member of the same gang, and Arashi Osawa, a male company employee, on the same charge.

At around 2:30 a.m. on July 21, a gunman struck the victim, aged in his 40s, in the abdomen with at least one bullet during a dispute inside the izakaya restaurant.

The victim was transported to a hospital in a conscious state. However, his condition is considered serious, the Tochigi Police Station said previously.

Prior to the incident, the gunman and victim were part of a group of four or five persons that arrived at the restaurant. Afterward, the gunman, believed to be in his 40s or 50s, fled the izakaya.

The incident is believed to have taken place after the group got into a dispute, police said previously.