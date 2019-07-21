 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Tochigi: Restaurant shooting leaves man seriously injured; gunman at large

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on July 21, 2019

TOKYO (TR) – One male customer at a restaurant in Tochigi Prefecture was seriously injured in a shooting early Sunday. The gunman remains at large, police said, reports NHK (July 21).

At around 2:30 a.m., the gunman struck the victim, aged in his 40s, in the abdomen with at least one bullet during a dispute inside the izakaya restaurant, located in the Asahicho area.

The victim was transported to a hospital in a conscious state. However, his condition is considered serious, the Tochigi Police Station said.

Prior to the incident, the gunman and victim were part of a group of four or five persons that arrived at the restaurant. Afterward, the gunman, believed to be in his 40s or 50s, fled the izakaya, which is located about 1 kilometer from JR Tochigi Station.

Tochigi City
A man was seriously injured in a shooting at a restaurant in Tochigi City early Sunday (Twitter)

The incident, which took place after the group got into a dispute, is believed to have been the result of a problem within a criminal syndicate, police said.

Police are seeking the whereabouts of the gunman on suspicion of attempted murder.

