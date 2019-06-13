Yakuza not prosecuted over alleged assault with wine bottle

TOKYO (TR) – Prosecutors on Wednesday announced the non two men, including a member of a criminal syndicate, over an assault with a wine bottle in Sumida Ward last month, reports TV Asahi (June 12).

At just before 1:00 a.m. on May 17, Takayuki Tanaka, a 52-year-old upper-level member of the Sumiyoshi-kai, allegedly used an empty wine bottle to strike the heads of two male pedestrians on a road in the Taihei area.

Both victims suffered unspecified injuries, police said previously.

On Wednesday, prosecutors from the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of Tanaka and Tadataka Horiguchi, 58, who was also accused in the case. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

Prior to the incident, one of the victims warned Horiguchi, who had been drinking with Tanaka, after seeing him urinating outside. During the subsequent dispute, Tanaka retrieved the wine bottle from a nearby garbage collection area.

Upon their arrests last month, both suspects admitted to the allegations, police said previously.