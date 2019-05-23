Yakuza nabbed for assault with wine bottle in outdoor urination uproar

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested two men, including a member of a criminal syndicate, over an assault incident that took place in a dispute over public urination, reports Fuji News Network (May 22).

At just before 1:00 a.m. on May 17, Takayuki Tanaka, a 52-year-old upper-level member of the Sumiyoshi-kai, used an empty wine bottle to strike the heads of two male pedestrians on a road in the Taihei area of Sumida Ward.

Both victims suffered unspecified injuries, police said.

Prior to the incident, one of the victims warned Tadataka Horiguchi, 58, who had been drinking with Tanaka, after seeing him urinating outside. During the subsequent dispute, Tanaka retrieved the wine bottle from a nearby garbage collection area.

Horiguchi was also arrested in the case. During questioning, both suspects admitted to the allegations, police said.