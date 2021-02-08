Yakuza among 5 nabbed over body dumped in cistern

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested five persons, including a member of a criminal syndicate, over the alleged dumping of a corpse in a fire cistern in Inzai City last year, reports Jiji Press (Feb. 8).

On around October 21, Yoshiaki Mori, a 63-year-old member of the Sumiyoshi-kai, and the four other suspects allegedly worked together to abandon the body of 46-year-old Kosuke Miyauchi.

Police did not reveal whether the suspects admit to the allegations.

Miyauchi, a resident of Narita City, worked at a delivery firm. He went missing on October 16. His wife lodged a missing persons report with police eight days later.



Missing foot found

Police later began searching the area around the cistern after receiving a tip. “Mr. Miyauchi is in trouble,” the tipster said. On the morning of October 28, police found his body inside the cistern.

Police previously said that his left foot had been cut off. As well, the his neck had been gashed. The cause of death was hemorrhagic shock due to loss of blood from the wound to the neck.

On November 14, the left foot was found in an unspecified location in Inzai.