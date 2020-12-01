 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Woman suspected in fatal crash ‘does not recall’ using stimulant drugs before

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on December 1, 2020

Marisa Nakagawa (Twitter)
TOKYO (TR) – At the opening of the trial for a 31-year-old woman who is suspected of causing a fatal car accident earlier this year, she claimed to not remember using stimulant drugs beforehand, reports TBS News (Nov. 30).

On Monday at the Tokyo District Court, Marisa Nakagawa, a bar employee, admitted to being behind the wheel of the car that hit and killed a woman in Ota Ward on May 20.

However, the defendant denied using kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs, at some point beforehand. “I do not recall [the matter],” she told the court.

In stating its case, the prosecution said, “A glass pipe was found hidden in your underwear. As well, an analysis of your urine gave a positive result for stimulant drugs.”

The defense responded, “The day before [the incident], a man living with the defendant injected her with stimulant drugs while she slept.”

Marisa Nakagawa fled from police in her Mercedes-AMG SL 63 in Ota Ward on May 20 (Twitter)

Top speed of 121 kilometers per hour

At around 12:50 p.m. on May 20, officers in a patrol car attempted to question Nakagawa after she was observed behaving suspiciously in Shinagawa Ward. However, she sped off in her white Mercedes-AMG SL 63.

The prosecution said that during the subsequent chase Nakagawa’s vehicle reached a top speed of 121 kilometers per hour.

In Ota Ward, about 850 meters from where the pursuit began, Nakagawa lost control and drove up onto a sidewalk where she fatally struck Yu Takahashi, a 34-year-old company employee.

Marisa Nakagawa (Twitter)

“I took too many drugs”

Officers apprehended Nakagawa shortly after she tried to flee the scene. Police later accused her of involuntary manslaughter and hit-and-run.

The aforementioned urine analysis that yielded a positive result for stimulant drugs was then conducted.

Nakagawa’s statement after police arrived contradicts what she said in court on Monday. “I took too many drugs, but since I do not remember anything up until the collision I do not know if that was the reason for the crash,” she was quoted.

Published in Crime, Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

