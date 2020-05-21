Female driver arrested after high-speed chase ends in fatal crash

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police arrested a 31-year-old woman after a high-speed chase ended with her hitting and killing a female pedestrian in Ota Ward on Wednesday, reports Jiji Press (May 20).

Police accused Marisa Nakagawa, a bar employee, of violating the Road Traffic Act for allegedly running at least one red traffic light.

“I remember starting the car during police questioning, but I do not recall [anything] after that,” Nakagawa was quoted by police.

At around 12:50 p.m., police received a report about a “suspicious woman loitering” in the Oi area of Shinagawa Ward. Officers in a patrol car arriving at the scene then attempted to question Nakagawa.

Daini-Keihin highway

However, she suddenly sped off in her white Mercedes-AMG SL 63. A high-speed chase ensued down Daini-Keihin highway.

The patrol car lost track of Nakagawa soon after the chase began. However, she lost control of her Mercedes and drove up onto a sidewalk where she struck Yu Takahashi, a 34-year-old company employee.

Takahashi was transported to a hospital where she was later confirmed dead, police said.

Rode an elevator

During the incident, the Mercedes traveled about 60 meters along the sidewalk before striking another vehicle and slamming into a concrete wall near Magome Station.

Nakagawa fled the vehicle and entered a nearby 10-floor apartment building. After riding in an elevator, officers apprehended her.

Security camera footage, as presented by NHK above, shows the Mercedes speeding down Daini-Keihin. As well, footage shot inside the apartment shows a person believed to be Nakagawa waiting outside the elevator and later riding inside.

Nakagawa lives in Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture. Based on her Instagram account, the aforementioned bar is a hostess club.