Woman in custody after fatal crash re-arrested over use of stimulant drugs

TOKYO (TR) – A 31-year-old woman in custody after a high-speed chase ended with her killing a female pedestrian last month has arrested again over the alleged use of illegal drugs, police said, reports NHK (June 10).

On Wednesday, police accused Marisa Nakagawa, a bar employee, of using kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs. “I do not recall using stimulant drugs,” the suspect was quoted in denying the allegations.

At around 12:50 p.m. on May 20, officers in a patrol car attempted to question Nakagawa after she was observed behaving suspiciously in Shinagawa Ward. However, she sped off in her white Mercedes-AMG SL 63 down Daini-Keihin highway.

The patrol car lost track of Nakagawa soon after the high-speed chase began. In Ota Ward, about 850 meters from where the pursuit began, Nakagawa lost control and drove up onto a sidewalk where she fatally struck Yu Takahashi, a 34-year-old company employee.

During the crash, the Mercedes traveled about 60 meters along the sidewalk. It eventually slammed into a concrete wall near Magome Station.

Nakagawa fled the vehicle and entered a nearby 10-floor apartment building. After riding in an elevator, officers apprehended her.

Police later accused Nakagawa of involuntary manslaughter and hit-and-run. The urine analysis that yielded a positive result for stimulant drugs was then conducted.

Police also found a syringe dropped near where police attempted to question the suspect in Shinagawa.

“I took too many drugs, but since I do not remember anything up until the collision I do not know if that was the reason for the crash,” Nakagawa was quoted by police after the accident.

Nakagawa lives in Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture. She is active on Instagram under the name “Marisa Rosalia.”