Woman arrested after fatal crash in Ota ‘took drugs’ beforehand

TOKYO (TR) – A 31-year-old woman in custody after a high-speed chase ended with her hitting and killing a female pedestrian earlier this week admitted that she “took drugs” beforehand, police said, reports TBS News (May 21).

“I took too many drugs, but since I do not remember anything up until the collision I do not know if that was the reason for the crash,” said Marisa Nakagawa, a bar employee, according to police.

At around 12:50 p.m. on Wednesday, police received a report about a “suspicious woman loitering” in the Oi area of Shinagawa Ward.

After officers in a patrol car arriving at the scene attempted to question Nakagawa, she sped off in her white Mercedes-AMG SL 63 down Daini-Keihin highway.

The patrol car lost track of Nakagawa soon after the high-speed chase began. In Ota Ward, about 850 meters from where the pursuit began, Nakagawa lost control and drove up onto a sidewalk where she fatally struck Yu Takahashi, a 34-year-old company employee.

Involuntary manslaughter

During the crash, the Mercedes traveled about 60 meters along the sidewalk. It eventually struck another vehicle and slammed into a concrete wall near Magome Station.

Nakagawa fled the vehicle and entered a nearby 10-floor apartment building. After riding in an elevator, officers apprehended her.

On Thursday, police accused Nakagawa of involuntary manslaughter and hit-and-run. The previous charge of running a red signal has been dropped, according to Kyodo News (May 21).

Active on Instagram

Based on evidence at the scene, there were no signs that Nakagawa used the brakes before the crash, police said.

Security camera footage shot inside the apartment shows a person believed to be Nakagawa waiting outside the elevator and later riding inside.

Nakagawa lives in Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture. She is active on Instagram under the name “Marisa Rosalia.”