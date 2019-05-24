Woman stabs male acquaintance at Shinjuku residence

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Thursday arrested a 21-year-old woman for allegedly stabbing a male acquaintance at her residence in Shinjuku Ward, reports Nikkan Sports (May 23).

At around 3:50 p.m., Yuka Takaoka, of no known occupation, allegedly used a kitchen knife to stab the man, aged in his 20s or 30s, in the abdomen inside the fifth-floor residence.

The man was transported to a hospital where he remains in serious condition, according to the Shinjuku Police Station.

Takaoka, who has been accused of attempted murder, admits to the allegations. “I, too, wanted to die,” the suspect was quoted by police.

After the incident, the man used the elevator to descend to the first floor. Takaoka then alerted police.

Officers arriving at the scene found the man with two wounds to the abdomen. Takaoka was seated next to him.

Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.