Woman accused of stabbing male acquaintance: ‘I loved him so much’

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have revealed that relationship trouble spurred last week’s stabbing by a 21-year-old woman of a male acquaintance at her residence in Shinjuku Ward, reports TV Asahi (May 24).

At around 3:50 p.m. on May 23, Yuka Takaoka allegedly used a kitchen knife to stab the man, aged in his 20s or 30s, in the abdomen inside the fifth-floor residence.

The man was transported to a hospital where he remains in serious condition, according to the Shinjuku Police Station.

Officers later accused Takaoka of attempted murder. During questioning, police learned that the stabbing was likely the result of a problem within the relationship of the suspect and the victim.

“Since I loved him so much, I just couldn’t help it,” Takaoka was quoted. “After killing [him], I, too, wanted to die.”

Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.

Hostess club

Since the incident took place on May 23, more information has emerged via social media.

Though initial reports listed Takaoka’s occupation as unknown, it has been learned that she likely works at a so-called “girl’s bar,” which is a type of hostess club. As well, the victim is a probably a bar host, aged in his 20s.

As well, Takaoka and the victim were in the lobby of the residence upon the arrival of police on May 23. Images that have emerged — warning: both are graphic (photo 1 and photo 2) — show a person believed to be Takaoka, her legs covered in blood, talking on the telephone as she smokes a cigarette with the victim’s body collapsed behind her.