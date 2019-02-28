Woman assaulted, robbed in Kabukicho by man claiming to be British

TOKYO (TR) – A woman was assaulted and robbed in Shinjuku Ward on Wednesday by a man believed to be a foreigner whom she met on a dating site, police said, reports Kyodo News (Feb. 27).

At just past 6:00 p.m., the woman and the man got into a quarrel in the parking lot of a building in the Kabukicho red-light district. He then punched her in the face and snatched her purse before fleeing the scene, police said.

The woman met the man on a smartphone deai-kei matchmaking application. Though news footage showed a pool of blood on pavement, police said she suffered light injuries to her face and hand in the incident.

Believed to be in his 30s, the assailant stands about 180 centimeters tall. At the time, he was wearing a black jacket and black pants. On the dating site, he claimed to be British.

An examination of security camera footage shows a foreign-looking man fleeing the scene. Police are seeking his whereabouts on suspicion of robbery resulting in injury.

In an earlier report, police said the man slashed the woman in the hand with a knife.