Tokyo cops: ‘Caucasian’ slashes woman in Kabukicho

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on February 27, 2019

TOKYO (TR) – A man believed to be a foreigner slashed a woman in the Kabukicho red-light district of Shinjuku Ward on Wednesday, police said, reports TBS News (Feb. 27).

At just past 6:00 p.m., the woman tipped off police, saying “a male Caucasian with a knife” slashed her on a street.

After the incident, the assailant fled the scene. The woman is not believed to be acquainted with the assailant, according to police.

The condition of the woman was not revealed. Police are now searching for the assailant.

