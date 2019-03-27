Vietnamese national accused in Kawaguchi stabbing

SAITAMA (TR) – Police have arrested a male Vietnamese national over the alleged stabbing of an acquaintance in Kawaguchi City last week, reports TBS News (Mar. 26).

On March 21, Nguyen Do Nhat allegedly used a knife to slash the left arm and head of the acquaintance, 19, also from Vietnam, in a building in the Namiki area.

The victim was transported to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said previously.

Nguyen, who has been accused of attempted murder, denies the allegations. “I didn’t do anything,” the suspect was quoted by police.

The suspect was apprehended after he arrived at a police box in Tokyo’s Suginami Ward. “I lost some property,” he reportedly said.

As previously reported, a knife was found dropped at the scene in Kawaguchi. As well, a witness reported seeing a man fleeing the scene at the time of the incident.