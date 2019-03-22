Saitama: Vietnamese national slashed in Kawaguchi; culprit at large

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after a male Vietnamese national was stabbed in Kawaguchi City on Thursday, reports TV Asahi (Mar. 22).

At around 4:00 p.m., emergency services received a call about “a foreign man soaked in blood screaming about a burglar” as he exited a building in the Namiki area.

The Vietnamese national, 29, was transported to a hospital with injuries to his left arm and head that are not considered life-threatening, according to police.

A knife was found dropped at the scene. As well, a witness reported seeing another man fleeing the scene at the time of the incident, police said.

Police are seeking the whereabouts of the second man to question him about the incident.