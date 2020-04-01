TV Tokyo staffer not prosecuted over alleged assault of taxi driver

TOKYO (TR) – Prosecutors last week announced the non-prosecution of a male staff member at broadcaster TV Tokyo over the alleged assault of a taxi driver in Meguro Ward, reports TBS News (Mar. 30).

At around 1:40 a.m. on February 29, Yuma Maki, 28, allegedly shoved down the male driver, aged in his 70s, in the Ohashi area and repeatedly kicked him in the head.

The driver suffered injuries that required 8 stitches, the Meguro Police Station said previously.

On March 27, prosecutors with the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of Maki. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

Prior to the incident, Maki had been out drinking. Upon his arrest on suspicion of inflicting injury, the suspect denied the allegations. “I do not recall [the matter],” the suspect was quoted by police.

The incident took place after Maki boarded the taxi. The suspect then got into a dispute with the driver, police said.