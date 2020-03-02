Drunk TV Tokyo staffer accused of assaulting taxi driver

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male staff member at broadcaster TV Tokyo who while intoxicated allegedly assaulted a taxi driver in Meguro Ward, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (Mar. 2).

At around 1:40 a.m. on February 29, Yuma Maki, 28, allegedly shoved down the male driver, aged in his 70s, in the Ohashi area and repeatedly kicked him in the head.

The driver suffered injuries that required 8 stitches, the Meguro Police Station said.

Prior to the incident, Maki had been out drinking. “I do not recall [the matter],” the suspect was quoted by police in denying the allegations.

The incident took place after Maki boarded the taxi. The suspect then got into a dispute with the driver, police said.

A representative in the public relations department for TV Tokyo apologized for the incident. “After confirming the facts with the police, we will deal [with the matter] strictly,” the representative said.