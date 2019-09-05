 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Trio accused of assaulting, robbing man in Ikebukuro park

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on September 5, 2019

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested have arrested three persons over the alleged assault and robbery of a man in Toshima Ward earlier this year, reports TBS News (Sept. 3).

At around 2:30 a.m. on May 26, Daichi Suwa, 20, and a male youth, 19, allegedly beat the victim, 23, in the face, causing a fracture beneath his left eye, on a pathway connecting the Sunshine City commercial complex to Higashiikebukuro Central Park in Toshima Ward.

They also stole a bag containing about 50,000 yen and a smartphone before fleeing the scene. The victim suffered injuries that required one month to heal, police said previously.

Daichi Suwa (Twitter)

All three suspects admit to the allegations. “I did it since I thought it would be amusing,” one of the youths was quoted by police.

According to police, the third suspect, a 19-year-old woman, lured the man out via a social-network service. “I am looking for a person with nothing to do in Ikebukuro,” she wrote.

Published in Crime, Japan, News and Tokyo

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »