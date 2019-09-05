Trio accused of assaulting, robbing man in Ikebukuro park

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested have arrested three persons over the alleged assault and robbery of a man in Toshima Ward earlier this year, reports TBS News (Sept. 3).

At around 2:30 a.m. on May 26, Daichi Suwa, 20, and a male youth, 19, allegedly beat the victim, 23, in the face, causing a fracture beneath his left eye, on a pathway connecting the Sunshine City commercial complex to Higashiikebukuro Central Park in Toshima Ward.

They also stole a bag containing about 50,000 yen and a smartphone before fleeing the scene. The victim suffered injuries that required one month to heal, police said previously.

All three suspects admit to the allegations. “I did it since I thought it would be amusing,” one of the youths was quoted by police.

According to police, the third suspect, a 19-year-old woman, lured the man out via a social-network service. “I am looking for a person with nothing to do in Ikebukuro,” she wrote.