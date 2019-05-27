Pair pose as woman online to beat, rob man in Ikebukuro

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are searching for two men who beat and robbed a third man early Monday by posing as a woman online, reports the Sankei Shimbun (May 26).

At around 2:30 a.m., the perpetrators beat the third man in the face, causing a fracture beneath his left eye, on a pathway connecting the Sunshine City commercial complex to Higashiikebukuro Central Park in Toshima Ward.

They also stole a bag containing about 30,000 yen and a smartphone before fleeing the scene, according to the Sugamo Police Station .

According to police, the perpetrators are believed to have lured out the victim by posing as a woman on a social-network service.

Believed to be in their 20s, both perpetrators stand around 170 centimeters tall, with one having light brown hair and the other black. At the time of the incident, they were both wearing light shirts.

Police are seeking the whereabouts the perpetrators on suspicion of robbery resulting in injury.