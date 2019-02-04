 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Tokyo: Tip leads to arrest of man, 27, over swindle of elderly woman

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on February 4, 2019

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police working off a tip have arrested a 27-year-old man wanted in the alleged swindle of an elderly woman in Meguro Ward last year, reports NHK (Feb. 4).

Last week, police publicly released photographs taken from security camera footage that showed Kaisei Sakamoto wearing black glasses and a suit. On Sunday, officers learning of the suspect’s whereabouts by a person who saw the clip apprehended him in Yokohama.

“I have nothing to say,” the suspect was quoted by police.

In December, Sakamoto allegedly worked with accomplices in swindling the woman, 81, out of 1 million yen in cash and two bank cards. The cards were then used to obtain an additional 1 million yen from her accounts, according to police.

Kaisei Sakamoto
Last month, police released security camera footage showing Kaisei Sakamoto arriving at the residence of an elderly woman in Meguro Ward (NHK)

In obtaining the money and cards, an accomplice posed as her son on the telephone, falsely saying that he needed money to pay off the husband of a woman whom he had gotten pregnant.

The security camera footage was taken when Sakamoto arrived at the residence to collect the valuables.

Published in Crime, Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »