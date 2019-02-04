Tokyo: Tip leads to arrest of man, 27, over swindle of elderly woman

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police working off a tip have arrested a 27-year-old man wanted in the alleged swindle of an elderly woman in Meguro Ward last year, reports NHK (Feb. 4).

Last week, police publicly released photographs taken from security camera footage that showed Kaisei Sakamoto wearing black glasses and a suit. On Sunday, officers learning of the suspect’s whereabouts by a person who saw the clip apprehended him in Yokohama.

“I have nothing to say,” the suspect was quoted by police.

In December, Sakamoto allegedly worked with accomplices in swindling the woman, 81, out of 1 million yen in cash and two bank cards. The cards were then used to obtain an additional 1 million yen from her accounts, according to police.

In obtaining the money and cards, an accomplice posed as her son on the telephone, falsely saying that he needed money to pay off the husband of a woman whom he had gotten pregnant.

The security camera footage was taken when Sakamoto arrived at the residence to collect the valuables.