Tokyo: Man, 27, sought in swindle of elderly woman in Meguro

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are seeking the help of the public in locating a 27-year-old man wanted in the alleged swindle of an elderly woman in Meguro Ward last year, reports Nippon News Network (Jan. 30).

In December, Kaisei Sakamoto worked with accomplices in swindling the woman, 81, out of 1 million yen in cash and two bank cards. The cards were then used to obtain an additional 1 million yen from her accounts, according to police.

In obtaining the money and cards, an accomplice posed as her son on the telephone, falsely saying that he needed money to pay off the husband of a woman whom he had gotten pregnant.

On Monday, police released photographs taken from security camera footage that showed Sakamoto wearing black glasses and a suit as he posed as the woman’s son to collect the valuables at her residence.

Persons with information the whereabouts of Sakamoto are advised to call the Meguro Police Station at 03-3710-0110.