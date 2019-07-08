Tokyo police: Man, 35, used golf club to kill father

TOKYO (TR) – A 35-year-old man in custody in connection with the death of his father at their residence in Edogawa Ward now faces charges of murder, police said on Monday, reports Jiji Press (June 27).

At around 11:20 p.m. on June 24, officers working off a tip found the body of Hirotaka Honda, 64, atop a wood floor inside a room of the residence.

Honda shared the residence with his son Yoshiyuki. After the discovery, police were not able to contact the son.

However, officers later accused him of abandoning a corpse after finding him in Kashima City, Ibaraki Prefecture.

On Monday, police also accused Yoshiyuki of murdering his father by striking him with a golf club. The suspect admits to the allegations, police said.

Upon the discovery of Hirotaka, his face, head and other parts of his body showed signs of having been beaten. His skull had suffered fractures, police said.

Prior to the discovery of the body of Hirotaka, his colleague visited a police box to report that he failed to arrive at work. Officers then entered the residence and found the body.

The mother of the suspect also lived in the residence until her death last year. Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.