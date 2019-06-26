Tokyo cops seek whereabouts of man after father found fatally beaten

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are seeking the whereabouts of a man after his father was found fatally beaten in their residence in Edogawa Ward on Monday, reports NHK (June 25).

At around 11:20 p.m., officers working off a tip found the father, aged in 60s, collapsed atop a wood floor inside a room of the residence, located in the Minami Shinozakimachi area.

According to police, the face, head and other parts of the body of the father showed signs of having been beaten. He was confirmed dead at the scene.

The father shares the residence with his son, aged in his 30s. Since the discovery, police have not been able to contact him. Police are seeking his whereabouts to question him about the case, which is being treated as murder.

Prior to the discovery, a colleague of the father visited a police box to report that he failed to arrive at work. Officers then entered the residence and found the body.