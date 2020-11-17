Tokyo police hunt for man suspected in fatal assault of woman

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are hunting for a man who is suspected in the fatal assault of an elderly woman along a highway in Shibuya Ward on Monday, reports TBS News (Nov. 16).

At around 5:00 a.m., officers responding to a distress call found the woman, believed to be in her 60s, with what appeared to be wounds to the head from an assault.

The woman was confirmed dead at a hospital about one hour later, the Yoyogi Police Station said previously.

An examination of security camera footage showed the woman seated at a bus stop along highway Koshu Kaido. A man then appears to strike her in the head with a bag, causing her to fall.

8 yen

Other footage shot over a 5-minute period at around 3:30 a.m. that day shows the suspected perpetrator. In that footage, the man, wearing a baseball cap, a dark jacket and beige pants, walks along the highway.

The incident took place about 500 meters from Sasazuka Station. The woman was later found to be in possession of a total of 8 yen, police also said.

Police are seeking the whereabouts of the man seen in the video on suspicion of manslaughter.