 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Tokyo police hunt for man suspected in fatal assault of woman

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on November 17, 2020
A man fatally assaulted a woman at a bus stop in Shibuya Ward on Monday (Twitter)

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are hunting for a man who is suspected in the fatal assault of an elderly woman along a highway in Shibuya Ward on Monday, reports TBS News (Nov. 16).

At around 5:00 a.m., officers responding to a distress call found the woman, believed to be in her 60s, with what appeared to be wounds to the head from an assault.

The woman was confirmed dead at a hospital about one hour later, the Yoyogi Police Station said previously.

An examination of security camera footage showed the woman seated at a bus stop along highway Koshu Kaido. A man then appears to strike her in the head with a bag, causing her to fall.

Security camera footage shows the suspected perpetrator wearing a baseball cap, a dark jacket and beige pants (Twitter)

8 yen

Other footage shot over a 5-minute period at around 3:30 a.m. that day shows the suspected perpetrator. In that footage, the man, wearing a baseball cap, a dark jacket and beige pants, walks along the highway.

The incident took place about 500 meters from Sasazuka Station. The woman was later found to be in possession of a total of 8 yen, police also said.

Police are seeking the whereabouts of the man seen in the video on suspicion of manslaughter.

Published in Crime, Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »