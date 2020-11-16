Woman dies after apparent assault in Shibuya

TOKYO (TR) – A woman died after what is believed to have been an assault along a highway in Shibuya Ward on Monday, police have revealed, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (Nov. 16).

At around 5:00 a.m. a female passerby alerted police. “An elderly woman has collapsed,” the caller said.

Officers arriving at the scene found the woman, believed to be in her 60s, with what appeared to be wounds to the head from an assault.

The woman was confirmed dead at a hospital about one hour later, the Yoyogi Police Station said.

An examination of security camera footage showed the woman is seated at a bus stop along highway Koshu Kaido. A man then appears to strike her in the head with a bag, causing her to fall.

The incident took place about 500 meters from Sasazuka Station. Police are seeking the whereabouts of the man seen in the video on suspicion of manslaughter.