Tokyo police: Body of woman found stabbed to death had more than 20 wounds

TOKYO (TR) – The body of a woman found stabbed to death inside her residence in Nakano Ward on Sunday had suffered more than 20 wounds, police have revealed, reports Fuji News Network (Sept. 1).

According to investigative sources, the body of Asami Noguchi, 38, had received 23 wounds to the head, face and other locations. The fatal blow was a stab wound to her back that pierced a lung.

At around 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, the younger brother of Noguchi alerted police after finding her collapsed at her residence, where she lived alone. She was later confirmed dead at a hospital, police said.

The suspected perpetrator in the case is her 34-year-old former boyfriend.

Police previously said that security camera footage shows him visiting the residence early on Sunday. At around 4:00 a.m., he leaves.

Police believe he used a ladder to gain access to her second floor apartment, which he entered through the balcony.

At around 6:00 a.m. that same day, police found him dead on the grounds of an apartment building located about two kilometers from Noguchi’s residence. He is believed to have committed suicide by leaping from the building.

Police later retrieved a knife from a car rented to him.

Noguchi began dating the former boyfriend while they worked together in 2016. In August of last year, he was sent to prosecutors on suspicion of assault and inflicting injury for allegedly striking her in the face. She then ended their relationship.

Police believe the former boyfriend fatally stabbed Noguchi and then took his life.