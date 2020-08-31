Woman fatally stabbed; ex-boyfriend leaps to death from building

TOKYO (TR) – A man leaped to his death from a building in Nakano Ward on Sunday just hours before his former girlfriend was found with stab wounds and later confirmed dead, police said, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Aug. 30).

At around 10:00 a.m., the younger brother of Asami Noguchi, 38, alerted police after finding her “collapsed and bleeding” at her residence in Shirasagi.

Noguchi, who suffered stab wounds to her back and other parts of her body, was later confirmed dead at a hospital, police said.

About four hours before, police found her former boyfriend, 34, dead on the grounds of an apartment building located about two kilometers from Noguchi’s residence. He is believed to have committed suicide by leaping from the building.

According to police, security camera footage shows the former boyfriend visiting Noguchi’s residence early on Sunday. At around 4:00 a.m., he leaves.

Police retrieved a knife from a car rented to him.

Assault last year

Noguchi lived alone. Her brother found her collapsed while he visited her residence.

In August of last year, the boyfriend was sent to prosecutors on suspicion of assault and inflicting injury for allegedly striking Noguchi in the face. She then ended their relationship.

However, Noguchi consulted with police after he visited the sweets shop where she worked in Shibuya Ward in November. Police then issued him a verbal warning.

The former boyfriend managed a sweets shop in Setagaya Ward. Early on Sunday, he posted a message that hinted at suicide on Instagram. The content of the message cast blame upon Noguchi in alluding to him taking his life.

Police are now investigating whether the former boyfriend fatally stabbed Noguchi before taking his life.