Tokyo: Police arrest man, 35, in connection with death of father

TOKYO (TR) – Police on Thursday arrested a 35-year-old man in connection with the death of his father, whose body was found fatally beaten in their residence in Edogawa Ward earlier this week, reports Jiji Press (June 27).

At around 11:20 p.m. on , officers working off a tip found the body of Hirotaka Honda, 64, atop a wood floor inside a room of the residence, located in the Minami Shinozakimachi area.

According to police, the face, head and other parts of the body of the father showed signs of having been beaten.

The results of an autopsy revealed that the cause of death was loss of blood or suffocation due to pressure to the neck, police said.

Honda shared the residence with his son Yoshiyuki. After the discovery, police were not able to contact Yoshiyuki. However, on Thursday, officers located him in Kashima City, Ibaraki Prefecture.

Upon being accused of abandoning a corpse, the suspect admitted to the allegations, police said.

Prior to the discovery of the body of Hirotaka, his colleague visited a police box to report that he failed to arrive at work. Officers then entered the residence and found the body.