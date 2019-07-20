 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Tokyo: Man, 78, not prosecuted over alleged stabbing of wife

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on July 20, 2019

TOKYO (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of a 78-year-old man for allegedly stabbing his wife at their residence in Nakano Ward last month, reports Fuji News Network (June 30).

At around 4:00 a.m. on June 30, Kiyoshi Hasegawa, of no known occupation, allegedly used a knife to repeatedly slash his wife, 72, in the face and arm at the residence, located in the Nakano area.

The woman was transported to a hospital with injuries that will require between two and three weeks to heal, police said previously.

Kiyoshi Hasegawa
Kiyoshi Hasegawa (Twitter)

On Friday, prosecutors announced the non-prosecution of Hasegawa, who was accused of attempted murder. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

Upon his arrest, Hasegawa admitted to the allegations. “The stabbing was so that my wife and I would go to heaven together,” the suspect was quoted by police. “I planned a double suicide, but it was not successful.”

